Maltez touts success of Chelsea electricity aggregation program

The city’s community electricity aggregation program, Chelsea Electricity Choice, continues to deliver exceptional value for the city’s residents and small businesses, according to Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

“Since the launch of Chelsea Electricity Choice in June 2024, the program has generated over $2.2 million in total cost savings for our community,” stated Maltez. “These savings reflect actual reductions in electricity costs compared to what customers would have paid had they remained on Eversource’s Basic Service supply.”

Residential customers saved nearly $1.4 million and small businesses about $850,000, he said.

“These financial (figures) are not theoretical estimates, but real dollars retained by residents and small businesses,” said Maltez.

The price stability through the program has been just as important as the cost savings, Maltez added.

“Since its inception, the program has offered customers one steady, predictable price, while during the same period, Eversource has had five different Basic Service price changes,” stated the city manager. “Throughout these fluctuations, the Chelsea Electricity Choice basic price has consistently remained below Eversource’s residential Basic Service price, offering both financial protection and peace of mind.”

Maltez said the city continues to hear from many residents who feel targeted by predatory third-party electricity suppliers.

“These companies often use misleading claims, aggressive sales tactics, and pressure strategies to convince customers to switch,” said Maltez. “We strongly urge our residents to reject solicitations from third-party electricity suppliers. Never share private account information with anyone who comes to your door, calls unexpectedly, or pressures you to ‘sign up quickly.’”

Maltez urged anyone with questions about Chelsea Electricity Choice or if they believe they have been the victim of a predatory supplier to call Chelsea 311 at (617) 466-4209.

“Chelsea Electricity Choice is working,” Maltez said. “It provides lower prices, stability, and protection for our community.”