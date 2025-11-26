Chelsea Public Health Launches New Homebound Vaccination Program

Special to the Record

Chelsea residents who are homebound and 18 years or older can now sign up to receive flu or COVID vaccinations at their home from the City’s Public Health Nurse, Paula McHatton, RN, through a new homebound vaccination program offered by the Chelsea Public Health Department.

The program, which removes barriers to vaccination for people with mobility issues, disabilities, chronic illness, or who are elderly and homebound, is part of the Public Health Department’s efforts to ensure all residents can access important preventative healthcare

Residents interested in receiving a home visit from Nurse McHatton can make an appointment by calling Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.