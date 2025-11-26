News Chelsea Author Andrea Catalano Appears at Book-Signing Event by Record Staff • November 26, 2025 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman PhotoChelsea native Andrea Catalano appeared at an event at Molly’s Bookstore in Melrose for her historical fiction novel, “The First Witch of Boston.” In the photo above, Catalano (right) speaks about her new book to members of the audience, including her proud mother, Ann Catalano (second from left). The Chelsea Record interviewed Andrea Catalano for a story that will be in an upcoming edition.