City Officials Announces Food Drive to Support Residents Impacted by SNAP Disruption

Special to the Record

In response to the potential disruption of SNAP benefits for nearly 10,000 Chelsea residents right before the holiday season, the City of Chelsea will run a month-long “Chelsea Eats Food Drive” at City Hall from November 3 to November 28 to help residents who are at risk of going hungry. The City is asking the community, including residents and businesses, to support their neighbors by donating non-perishable items, such as:

• Canned Vegetables (beans, corn, chickpeas, etc)

• Canned Protein (tuna, chicken, sardines, etc.)

• Canned Soup and Stews (chicken noodle, beef stew, minestrone, etc.)

• Canned Fruit

• Grains and Starches (rice, pasta, oats, etc.)

• Boxed Milk

• Tomato Sauce

• Nut butter (peanut butter, sun butter, etc.)

• Cereal

• Granola Bars

• Apple Sauce

Food donations can be dropped off in the basement of City Hall during business hours. To access the drop off area, enter City Hall from the City’s parking lot from City Hall Ave, proceed downstairs to the basement, and follow signs to the donation bins.

City Hall Business Hours:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Tuesday: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

• Friday: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

For those looking to go the extra mile, they can donate complete food kits containing one or more of every item from the provided list.

Approximately 1 in 4 Chelsea residents–including children, elderly, and disabled residents–may not receive SNAP benefits scheduled for November 1 due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Chelsea residents whose SNAP benefits may be disrupted can visit www.chelseama.gov/food for a complete list of local food resources and instructions on what to do during this crisis.