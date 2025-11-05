Chelsea Announces Annual Santa Parade, Holiday Market & Tree Lighting Celebration

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea invites residents and visitors to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Saturday, December 6, with a full day of festive activities that include Chelsea’s Annual Santa Parade, Holiday Market, and Tree Lighting ceremony.

Santa Parade, 2-4 p.m.: The celebration begins at 2 p.m. with Santa traveling across Chelsea on a fire truck, spreading holiday cheer throughout the community. Starting at the Central Fire Station (500 Broadway), the parade will wind through neighborhoods across the city before arriving at Chelsea Square at 4 p.m. The complete parade route is available at www.chelseama.gov/annualevents.

Holiday Marketplace, 3-6 p.m., Chelsea Square: Chelsea Square will transform into a festive marketplace featuring local food vendors, holiday shopping, and family activities. Children can meet Santa, go on pony rides, jump in a bouncy house, enjoy face painting, and watch a screening of The Polar Express. Guests can also warm up with hot cocoa and cookies while listening to carolers perform.

Tree Lighting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Chelsea Square: The celebration continues with the lighting of Chelsea’s holiday tree at 4:30 p.m. The community is invited to gather together for this momentous occasion.

The parade will be livestreamed from atop the fire truck. To follow the parade route as Santa travels through Chelsea, visit the City of Chelsea’s Facebook page between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on December 6: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfChelsea

All events are free and open to the public. Questions about the festivities can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.