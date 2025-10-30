Municipal Election Set for Tuesday, Nov. 4

Special to the Record

Polls will be open for the municipal election in Chelsea on Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are several contested races for city council and school committee in this year’s election.

In the city council at-large race, there are five candidates for three positions. Joining incumbent at-large councilors Leo Robinson, Kelly Garcia, and Roberto Jimenez-Rivera on the ballot are Nicholas Gregoretti and Yesenia Alfaro.

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor is facing a challenge from Christian DeJesus Franco. In District 2, incumbent Melinda Vega is being challenged by Deron Hines.

In District 4, incumbent councilor Tanairi Garcia is being challenged by Marnie MacAlpine, while in District 8, incumbent Calvin Brown is being challenged by Marcezi Kotoni.

Council candidates who are running unopposed include incumbents Norieliz DeJesus in District 3, Lisa Santagate in District 5, Giovanni Recupero in District 6, and Manuel Teshe in District 7.

For the school committee, at-large member Katherine Cabral is running unopposed.

In District 1, incumbent Shawn O’Regan is being challenged by Hugo Perdomo, while in District 5, incumbent Jonathan Gomez-Pereira is being challenged by Katherine Palencia.

Running unopposed for the school committee are incumbents Sarah Neville in District 2, Mayra Balderas in District 4, Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo in District 5, Ana Hernandez in District 6, and Lucia Henriquez in District 7. Jacob Small is running unopposed for the District 8 school committee seat.

Chelsea residents can find out which district they belong to by calling Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209; using the City’s digital interactive map located at www.chelseama.gov/elections; or by entering their address into the state’s “Where do I vote?” tool available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA/WhereDoIVote.

Mail-in-ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. They can be mailed back to the Clerk’s Office; placed in the silver box located at City Hall on Washington Avenue; or hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s Office. Ballots will not be accepted at the polls on Election Day.

For questions about accessible voting, or about the election in general, contact James O’Regan, Chelsea’s Elections Administrator, at [email protected] or at 617-466-4056.

District 1 Voting

Locations:

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue &

Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 3

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue &

Cheever Street

District 2 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 4

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 3 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 2

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 4 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 3

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 3 Precinct 4

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 5 Voting

Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 3

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 4

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 6 Voting

Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 1

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 2

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 7 Voting

Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 3

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 4

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 8 Voting

Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 1

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 2

Williams School

Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance