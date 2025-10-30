Chelsea Clock Honored by Rep. Garcia at 10th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony at Gillette Stadium

Special to the Record

Chelsea Clock accepts the Manufacturer of the Year Award and celebratory citation from Representative Garcia and the Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus at Gillette Stadium.

State Representative Judith Garcia is honored to announce that Chelsea Clock is a 2025 recipient of the “Manufacturer of the Year” Award for the 11th Suffolk District presented by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. This award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership skills in the manufacturing industry. The company was presented with this award at the 10th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 21st at the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

Each year, the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus hosts the Manufacturing Awards Ceremony to highlight many of the Commonwealth’s most noteworthy manufacturers and celebrate their successes as leading manufacturers in the industry. This recognition is reserved for Commonwealth manufacturers that exemplify what it means to “make it in Massachusetts” and propel their industry towards continued growth and innovation. This year, over 65 diverse manufacturers were selected by legislators from across the Commonwealth to be recognized at the awards ceremony.

“For over a century, Chelsea Clock has stood as a symbol of craftsmanship, precision, and pride in our city,” said Representative Judith Garcia (D–Chelsea). “As one of the nation’s oldest and most respected clockmakers, they have not only preserved Chelsea’s manufacturing legacy but continue to innovate and inspire a new generation of makers. I am deeply proud to honor Chelsea Clock as the 2025 Manufacturer of the Year for the 11th Suffolk District. It recognizes their enduring excellence and the skilled craftsmanship that continues to define Massachusetts manufacturing.”

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea Clock, we are honored to be recognized as the 2025 Manufacturer of the Year for the 11th Suffolk District,” said Lisa Polidoro, Senior Director of Sales and Business Operations at Chelsea Clock. “This recognition belongs to our employees and craftspeople whose skill and dedication have sustained a tradition of precision manufacturing in Chelsea since 1897. We are grateful to Representative Garcia and the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus for championing the Commonwealth’s makers, and we remain committed to innovating, investing in our workforce, delivering best in class products, and proving every day what it means to ‘make it in Massachusetts.’”

Formed in August 2014, the Manufacturing Caucus includes more than 60 legislators from around the Commonwealth. Lawmakers focus on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors. The Caucus is chaired by Representative Jeffrey N. Roy (D-Franklin) and Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxborough).

The Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, where the awards were hosted, is a conference run by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing to kick off October’s manufacturing month. The Mash-Up is an opportunity for partners and industry to come together to help accelerate advanced manufacturing and celebrate all our successes here in the Commonwealth. The event offers numerous opportunities to meet new businesses or partners, find the resources to help our manufacturers succeed, and gain the knowledge to join the advanced manufacturing world in which we now operate.