Obituaries 10-9-2025

Jay Rosenzwaig

A kind soul who was always willing

to help a friend

Jay P. Rosenzwaig of Everett and formerly of Chelsea passed away on October 3. He was 65 years old.

Jay was the loving son of the late Edward and the late Barbara Rosenzwaig, the dear brother of the late Michelle Schreibman and her husband, the late Nathaniel Schreibman. He was the loving uncle of Bryan Schreibman and Helena Schreibman. He also leaves behind many relatives and friends who were touched by Jay’s kindness.

Jay was a kind soul who was always willing to help a friend. He had a great number of friends and many friends who helped take care of him. In particular, his neighbor Robert Giannano and Tina Bagnera were constantly with him at doctor’s appointments and anywhere he needed to be. Jay also leaves behind his cousin, Michael Baron and his wife, Leslie who lovingly took care of all health and family matters.

Funeral services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Monday, October 6 at 1 p.m. followed by Interment followed in Everett. Donations in Jay’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

James M. “Marty Hayes” Haggerty

His love for sports was rivaled only by his devotion to family, faith and friends, which were the cornerstones of his life

James M. Haggerty, affectionately known as “Marty Hayes”, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was 75 years old.

Born on February 24, 1950, in Revere, Marty was the cherished son of the late Helen A. (Hartigan) Hayes. He grew up in Chelsea and completed his education by graduating from Chelsea High School in 1968, where he laid the foundation for a life characterized by hard work and dedication.

In June 1969, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving honorably during the

Vietnam War until his discharge as a Private First Class on April 16, 1972. His service to his country instilled in him a sense of pride that remained with him throughout his life.

Marty spent many years working as an independent construction laborer, contributing significantly to the commercial construction industry, particularly with Reppici and Sons Masonry. He found great joy in his many roles, often remarking that there was no greater reward than a job well done.

In addition to his work, Marty was a passionate athlete, playing baseball in the Chelsea Fast Pitch League with the “Ed’s Grill” and “PPC” teams. A lifelong fan of the New England Patriots, he never missed an opportunity to cheer for his team. His love for sports was rivaled only by his devotion to family, faith, and friends, which were the cornerstones of his life.

Marty was a devout Catholic and a frequent communicant at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, where he was guided by his faith throughout the trials he faced.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Jack Hayes, Patricia Nolan, Elaine Marrotta, Robert Hayes, and Eleanor Waitt. He is survived by extended family members and a close circle of friends including Richard Kelley, “Bucky” and Carol Cole, along with many others who will miss him dearly.

Lifelong friends Bucky Cole, Richie Kelley, Eddie Duval, and Kenny Lava agreed that James “Marty Hayes” Haggerty was admired by all.

“He was a New York Giants fan in the old days before becoming a big Patriots fan,” recalled Bucky. “He was just a great friend. Everybody liked him.”

A funeral mass will be celebrated in his honor on Tuesday, October 14 at 10 a.m, at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 100 Summit Avenue, Chelsea, Prior to the service, family and friends are invited to gather and pay their respects in St. Michael’s Cardinal Cushing Pavilion, starting at 9 a.m, The ceremony will conclude with Military Honors and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

As we gather to remember and celebrate the life of James Michael Haggerty, let us reflect on the profound impact he had on those around him and the legacy of love and service he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Marty. Your spirit will continue to guide and inspire us.

Lucia “Lucy” (Wilczynski) Klosiewicz

She was happiest when surrounded by

her family and loved ones

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 2nd in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Lucia “Lucy” (Wilczynski) Klosiewicz, who passed away peacefully on

September 28th at 85 years of age surrounded by her loving family. Her Funeral was held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 3rd followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere and Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Lucia was born and raised in Poland where she attended schools and obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She began a career in Poland as a schoolteacher when she met her husband, married and in 1961, she immigrated to the United States and settled in Chelsea. In 1968, Lucia became a United States Citizen and her proudest and first civic duty as a citizen was to cast her vote in the presidential election for Lyndon Johnson.

Lucia and her husband raised their family in Chelsea, where they remained as longtime residents. Aside from being a devoted wife and mother, she worked as a nursing assistant at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home for over 20 years. Lucia was most happy when she was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Her biggest honor was becoming a grandmother, and she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren.

Lucia enjoyed traveling after her husband passed away and she traveled a few times back to Poland to visit her family. She loved to sing and enjoyed talking to everyone she met. She was a kind, funny and a caring person.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Woburn Nursing care center, especially Martha, William, Rose and Joyce RN, who took excellent care of her.

The beloved wife of the late Thaddeus E. Klosiewicz, she was the devoted mother of Edward T. Klosiewicz and his fiancé, Erica Borgado of Manchester, New Hampshire, Jane “Jennie” Klosiewicz-Gesualdi and her husband, Anthony of Billerica and the late Thomas J. Klosiewicz and his late wife, Pat Klosiewicz; cherished grandmother of Edward T. Klosiewicz, Jr. and his fiancé, Morgan Mahoney of Manchester, New Hampshire, Theresa Klosiewicz and her fiancé, Justin Hescock of Stoneham and Thomas Gesualdi of Billerica; the dear sister of Irena Gajewska in Poland and the late Marianna Babecka, Czeslawa Milewska, Zofia Kukowska and Wladyslaw Wilczynski. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.