Residents Invited to Learn about Proposed New Soccer Stadium in Everett

The City of Chelsea, State Representative Judith Garcia, and State Senator Sal DiDomenico are inviting Chelsea residents, businesses and community organizations to attend a public meeting about the proposed soccer stadium in Everett for the New England Revolution soccer team project on Tuesday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center located at 10 Riley Way (behind Chelsea Fire Headquarters).

The Kraft Group has proposed to build a new, 25,000-seat home for the New England Revolution soccer team in Everett on the site of the old Mystic Generating Station. This meeting will feature a brief discussion about the project and how it will potentially impact Chelsea. Residents will have the opportunity to share their questions, thoughts, and ideas directly with their elected officials