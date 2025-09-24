News Briefs

Garcia, MacAlpine move on in District 4 Council race

Incumbent District 4 City Councilor Tanairi Garcia topped the ballot in last week’s preliminary election for the seat.

Garcia garnered 66 of the 136 votes cast in the election. She will face current License Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine, who finished with 43 votes, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Andy Ramos finished out of the running in third with 25 votes in the preliminary.

The District 4 race was the only preliminary election on the ballot on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in Chelsea.

Celebration of Life For Michelle Moore Sherman

There will be a Celebration of Life for Michelle Moore Sherman on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post, 251 Maple St., Manchester, N.H.

Michelle Moore and her husband, Charlie Sherman shared 51 years of marriage. They have two sons, Adam Sherman, and Justin Sherman.

Linda Moore DeRosa, who was so kind and supportive to her older sister, Michelle, throughout her life, will lead the speaking program. Charlie Sherman will also deliver words of tribute at the event.