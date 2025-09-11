Firefighter David Delaney Retires After More than 40 Years of Service

Special to the Record

During a brief retirement ceremony, the Chelsea Fire Department recognized Firefighter David Delaney,

who served the community for more than four decades, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the Mill Hill Fire

Station.



Shown (left to right) Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri and Retired Chelsea Firefighter

David Delaney.

Firefighter Delaney joined the department in 1985 and quickly earned a reputation as a reliable and dedicated member of the department. Throughout his career, he responded to thousands of mergencies,

ranging from structure fires to medical calls, and received numerous commendations and citations.



Retired Chelsea Firefighter David Delaney and family.

“Dave was a firefighter you could always count on, without question. Everyone felt reassured knowing he was on Ladder 2 each shift,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “Firefighter Delaney’s dedication to public service and his commitment to his fellow firefighters will leave a lasting mark on this department.”

“The entire Chelsea Fire Department extends our gratitude to Firefighter Delaney for his extraordinary

service and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement,” added Quatieri.