City of Chelsea Seeks Community Input for Potential Intergenerational Recreation Community Center

The City of Chelsea–a city of champions, a city of hope–is conducting a community needs assessment and feasibility study to explore the development of a new Intergenerational Recreation Community Center in Chelsea. As part of this effort, it’s inviting all residents to complete an online survey to share their community center needs, priorities, and ideas to ensure the center reflects the voices and values of Chelsea residents. The survey is open until September 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Through the community needs assessment and feasibility study, the City is evaluating how it could create a center where they can offer free or affordable programs and shared spaces for children, teens, adults, seniors, and families. The goal is to create a center that promotes access, inclusion, and connection across generations. “This project is an investment in Chelsea,” said Charlie Giuffrida, Director of Sports Tourism and Athletic Infrastructure. “A new facility could expand opportunities for underserved populations, including toddler-aged children, girls, seniors and residents with adaptive and therapeutic needs. It will also create more gym time for adult programs while easing the strain on facilities that currently host youth sports. Most importantly, it will help Chelsea grow healthier and more connected as a community.” To take the survey and help shape the future of community recreation in Chelsea, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/K5QCGVJ. The survey is available in English and Spanish (select the preferred language in the upper right hand corner). Paper surveys are available at the City Manager’s Office, located on the third floor of City Hall (Room 302, 500 Broadway) as well as the Williams Middle School (Room 107, 180 Walnut Street) during City Hall business hours. Completed surveys can be returned in-person or mailed to either location. To request a copy of the survey to be sent by mail, or for more information, contact the Recreation Department at (617) 466-5233 or [email protected]. The City will also host public forums later this year where residents can provide feedback in person.