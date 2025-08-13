Eric Lee, Devoted Husband, Father, and Brother, Member of Prominent Chelsea family

Special to the Record

Eric Lee

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Lee, who passed away on July 29, 2025, after a battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Born on April 22, 1949, and raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Eric was the son of the late James and Edith Lee. He later settled in Everett, where he raised his beloved son, Ryan. Eric was a devoted husband to Cheryl Lee, with whom he shared 49 years of love and partnership.

Eric’s professional career was distinguished by his dedication and expertise. He worked for many years at Blue Cross Blue Shield, holding key roles in corporate training, staffing, and diversity management. His efforts to foster inclusive and empowering work environments were highly valued. He also completed a Harvard Business School Training Certificate, reflecting his commitment to continuous personal and professional growth. In recognition of his significant contributions to both his profession and the community, Eric was honored as one of the YMCA Black Achievers of the Year—a testament to his leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Eric found peace and joy at his second home in Martha’s Vineyard. The serene beauty of the island brought him comfort, and he cherished the time spent there with family and friends, enjoying nature and creating lasting memories.

Eric’s greatest pride was his family. He was a loving father to his son, Ryan Lee of Ipswich, MA, and a proud grandfather to his grandson, Jordan Lee. He was also a father-in-law to Brianne Lee. Eric took immense joy in watching Ryan and Jordan grow and succeed. He was also a devoted husband to Cheryl and a loving brother to Greg and Gloria Lee, Sheila and Henry Caldwell, and Mark and Tracy Lee. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lee. Additionally, he was a caring brother-in-law to Donald McKee.

Eric is survived by countless nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will carry forward his legacy of kindness, strength, and generosity.

A man of integrity, compassion, and strength, Eric’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Whether at work, with family, or among friends, he had a unique ability to make everyone feel seen, heard, and valued. His generosity, wisdom, and sense of humor left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, said in tribute to Eric Lee, “My cousin was a very private person. He had a lot of talent that a lot of people never really had an opportunity to really see. One of things we did in high school was when we had Donald Lee and the Soul Explosion, and Eric and I were the backup singers to Donald. We performed at local places like Saint Rose and the Knights of Columbus and at larger venues like as the big club on Revere Beach, in Kenmore Square, and at The Ship in Nantasket – those were things people didn’t really know about him. He was a talented vocalist. Those are great memories that Eric and I shared. He was a wonderful person and a credit to the entire family.”

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Flowers can be sent to Rocco Funeral Home Everett Ma.