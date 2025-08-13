CFD Announces Success of 90-day Fourth Engine Trial

Special to the Record

Chelsea’s Engine 4.

The Chelsea Fire Department (CFD) recently completed a 90-Day trial to evaluate how adding another fire truck engine to its fleet of fire vehicles could improve emergency response services and is pleased to report that the additional engine resulted in fire fighters having faster response times, improved reliability, and better availability for the public during emergency situations.

The trial began March 23, 2025, after the department saw an increase in demand for its emergency services and a high number of multiple-alarm fires in Chelsea in 2024. The trial ended June 22, just before the Fall River fire that took the lives of 10 people living at an assisted living facility this past July.

“These kinds of emergencies are a stark reminder of how critical it is to have enough fire engines and fire fighters available and ready to respond. In a densely populated city like Chelsea, every second counts,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “One year ago, 50 Chelsea residents were displaced after a devastating fire rendered their homes at 185 Washington Street unlivable. The ability to respond quickly to fires like this one can mean the difference between saving a home or a life, and losing one.”

Before the trial period, Chelsea Fire’s response times were generally considered technically slow, with emergency calls taking approximately 6 minutes. However, during the trial, the majority of calls were answered within the department’s goal time of approximately 5 minutes. This improvement comes at a time when the need for faster, more effective emergency response has never been clearer.

“This improvement to Chelsea Fire’s emergency response times represents lives potentially saved. It’s scary to know that fatal fires, like the one that just happened in Fall River that took the lives of 10 people, could happen here. As the demands on our first responders increase, as witnessed in 2024, we must ensure our fire department has the tools and resources needed to keep Chelsea residents safe in any emergency situation,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

The 90-day trial period was so successful that the department has continued to staff the fourth engine beyond the conclusion of the trial, and the Fire Department is currently collaborating with the fire union, city administration, and city council to explore how to make the fourth engine a permanent solution.

Chelsea City Council President Norieliz DeJesus said, “Chief Quatieri has led this effort with professionalism and foresight, and the trial results show what’s possible when we invest in public safety. I’m proud of the department’s work during this pilot. It’s clear the City Council and the Fire Department have a shared goal of exploring all ways we can better protect the lives and homes of the people of Chelsea.”

A full report detailing the trial findings has been submitted to the City Manager and City Council for review and can be viewed at chelseama.gov/departments/fire/index.php.

In total, the engine improved response times during emergency situations; enhanced unit availability to the public; and improved overall department operations. The trial also made it possible for the department to more closely align with national staffing level recommendations specific to densely populated cities.

To submit feedback, including support for the additional fire engine, please email [email protected].