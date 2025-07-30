The City of Chelsea Presents George Washington Returns to Chelsea

Photos by Cary Shuman

District 1 City Councilor Todd Taylor (second from right) joins Lee Farrington and Lourdes Alvarez in welcoming General George Washington and members of the Black Jacks (far left), Freedom Fighters in the Age of Sail, to the re-enactment event Saturday at

Washington Park.

Susan Stewart and Mark Nowacki, pictured in 18th century

attire at the event Saturday at Washington Park.

The City of Chelsea presented “George Washington Returns to Chelsea,” a free outdoor celebration recognizing the city’s vital role in the American Revolution. The event took place Saturday, July 26 at Washington Park and featured a special appearance by George Washington reenactor John Koopman on horseback.

Washington Park, located at 428 Washington Avenue, sits across from the site of the Thomas Pratt Mansion, also known as the Washington Pratt House or Old Pratt House. General George Washington reportedly stayed at the house multiple times during the early years of the Revolution.

During the speaking portion of the program, Washington (Koopman) spoke about his dinner and stay with the Pratt family and noted the significance of the Battle of Chelsea Creek in the American Revolutionary War.

Supported by Meet Boston’s Mini-Grant Program, this event was part of Chelsea’s ongoing MA250 programming, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This event builds on the City’s commemoration of the Battle of Chelsea Creek and continues a yearlong reflection on Chelsea’s legacy of resistance, refuge, and resilience.

Many residents attended the event, experiencing a unique opportunity to engage with local history.

Local historian Lee Farrington provided tours of Washington Park and the adjacent historic neighborhood following the presentation.

Congratulations to City Manager Fidel Maltez, Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Manager Lourdes Alvarez and Small Business Development Specialist Omar Miranda for bringing this outstanding presentation on American history to the city.