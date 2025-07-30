Planning Board Looking Forward to Busy August Meeting

By Adam Swift

The Chelsea Planning Board is looking at a packed agenda for its August 26 regular meeting.

During last week’s meeting, three major projects before the planning board were continued to its August 26 meeting.

In addition, the Boston Provisions proposal for 100 Justin Drive is scheduled to be on the August 26 agenda.

One of the projects continued until August was La Colaborativa’s planned economic development center at 50 Heard St.

The floorplan calls for a four-story structure that will eventually house the nonprofit’s new workforce training, vocational education, and small business development programming.

Earlier this summer, the planning board requested more information on noise mitigation, the center’s planned hours of operation, water drainage plans, the height of the building, and potential traffic issues associated with the project.

The board also continued a 34-unit residential proposal planned for 34-62 Winnisimmet St. and 14-20 Pembroke St.

At the initial public hearing on the project, nearby residents raised concerns about the density of the project, as well as traffic and potential environmental concerns. The project attorney, Anthony Rossi, stated that he was seeking the continuance in order to meet with neighbors and address some of the concerns at the previous meeting.

The project for 816-818 Broadway that was continued calls for the demolition of an existing structure to be replaced by a 15-unit residential building.

In addition to the three continued projects, the public hearing on the Boston Provisions project is also supposed to be back before the planning board on August 26.

Both the ZBA and the planning board have held lengthy special meetings dedicated to the project.

At the last planning board meeting earlier in July, numerous nearby residents and abutters raised concerns about odors, fumes, and noise from delivery trucks and their contents arriving early in the morning; to the nature of the business itself; and to exponentially increased traffic along Commandants Way. Residents noted that the project would affect not only a densely populated neighborhood, but also an assisted living and center for persons with ALS who frequent the same street in wheelchairs.

The project team from Boston Provisions have stated that the project would help revitalize the site, and bring an existing 125 jobs to Chelsea with the potential to double that number in three years. They have also noted that professional noise and traffic studies show there would be little adverse effect to the neighborhood.

Given the heavy agenda for the August 26 planning board meeting, city land use and planning director John DePriest said he would speak to the applicants to see if any of the projects could be further continued until September.