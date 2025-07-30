Deadline Approaching to Return Municipal Election Papers

Staff Report

City officials are reminding the community that the deadline to submit nomination papers for the upcoming 2025 local election is Tuesday, August 5, at 5 p.m. and nomination papers must be certified by the Chelsea Board of Registrars by Tuesday, August 19, at 5 p.m.

These documents must be delivered to the City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 209 of Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway.

The following elected offices are up for election this fall:

District City Councilor – 50 certified signatures required

District School Committee – 50 certified signatures required

City Councilor at Large – 50 certified signatures required

School Committee at Large – 50 certified signatures required

A complete list of certified candidates will be posted at the City Clerk’s Office and on the City of Chelsea website on Wednesday, August 20.

To review the list of individuals running for public office in Chelsea, and for more information about this election, visit chelseama.gov/departments/city_clerk/index.php or request a digital or physical copy by contacting the Chelsea City Clerk’s Office at (617) 466-4050 or visit www.chelseama.gov.

Residents are encouraged to register to vote and check their voter registration status as soon as possible. The City will notify the community of other key election dates once all nomination papers have been certified.

As of Tuesday, there were a number of potential contested city council and school committee races.

The three incumbent council at-large candidates – Leo Robinson, Kelly Garcia, and Roberto Jimenez-Rivera have all pulled papers for reelection. Yesenia Alfaro and Nicholas Gregoretti have also pulled papers to run for the three at-large seats.

In District 1, Christian De Jesus Franco and incumbent Todd Taylor have pulled papers.

In District 2, Deron Hines and incumbent Melinda Vega have pulled papers. In District 3, current council president and incumbent Norieliz DeJesus has pulled papers.

In District 4, the potential candidates are Marnie MacAlpine and Andy Ramos. In districts 5 and 6, and 7, incumbents Lisa Santagate, Giovanni Recupero, and Manuel Teshe so far have no challengers.

In District 8, incumbent Calvin T. Brown is facing potential challengers Marceza Kotoni and Nicholas Gregoretti.

Incumbent school committee candidates who have pulled papers to run for reelection include Katherine Cabral, Shawn O’Regan, Sarah Elizabeth Neville, Jonathan Daniel Gomez-Pereira, Mayra Balderas, Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo, Ana Hernandez, and Lucia Henriquez.

Other school committee candidates who have pulled papers include Richard Maronski, Hugo Perdomo, Katherine Palencia, Leonard Warner, and Jacob Small.