Councilor Garcia Earns MWPC Endorsement

City Councilor-at-Large Kelly Garcia has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC endorsement in her reelection bid.

“The MWPC PAC is proud to endorse City Councilor Kelly Garcia for Chelsea City Council,” said Shannon Montanez, Chair of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors. “Throughout her tenure on the Council, Councilor Garcia has consistently ensured that every voice has a seat at the table. Councilor Garcia is a strong advocate for the school system, affordable access to housing, and transparent leadership.

“Councilor Garcia’s priorities continue to reflect our values of representational governance, reproductive justice, and civic liberties for all,” Montanez continued. “A vote for Councilor Kelly Garcia is a step towards a more equitable and brighter Chelsea.”

The MWPC PAC is a 527 organization that provides support to qualified, pro-choice women candidates running for municipal, legislative, and statewide offices.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the MWPC PAC and am committed to fighting for my community and for the causes that matter most to women in our Commonwealth, such as civil rights, access to health care, and reproductive rights,” Garcia said.