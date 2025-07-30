An Instant Hit

Antojitos brings the rich flavors of Latin American cuisine to the neighborhood

By Cary Shuman

Antojitos Latinos restaurant owner Jeidi Berganza (center),

pictured with culinary and operations staff, Delmy Portillo

(left) and Laura Mejia (right).

There is something very special happening in a new restaurant at the corner of Congress Avenue and Division Street.

Chelsea residents are making owner Jeidi Berganza’s restaurant, Antojitos Latinos, an immensely popular gathering place in the neighborhood for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Berganza and her staff prepare and serve Salvadorian, Guatemalan, Honduran, Mexican, and Spanish food. As its website boasts pridefully, “Antojitos is known for its authentic dishes like pupusas, burritos, and gorditas. The restaurant also offers a variety of desserts and traditional drinks like horchata. With a cozy and inviting atmosphere, it’s an ideal spot for casual dining, breakfast, or takeout. Customers appreciate the homemade taste, excellent service, and affordable prices that make every visit memorable.”

Berganza, 45, who is originally from El Salvador, said she’s very happy about the reception from the Chelsea community.

“Everything is going very well,” said Berganza, who has also owned a restaurant on Ferry Street in Everett for 15 years. “People like our dishes, salads, soups, rice, beans – everything Spanish.”

Berganza, who is married and has three children (ages 22, 15, and 8), credits District 7 Councilor Manuel Teshe for helping her navigate the pre-opening legal process and build up her business.

“I’m very grateful to Manuel for his help and guidance,” said Berganza. “He’s a great person.”

Berganza said she was also excited to have City Manager Fidel Maltez stop in to personally congratulate her on the new venture and wish her well for the future.

(Information from the restaurant’s web site was used in the compilation of this story).