Boston Provisions Case Continued to August

By Adam Swift

The planning board continued its hearing on a proposed Boston Provisions 80,000-square-foot facility on the former Signature Bread site on Justin Drive at its meeting last week.

The case will be back before the planning board at its August 26 meeting. Board members requested additional information on landscaping, lighting, water and sewer, and signage plans.

At that August meeting, the planning board could make recommendations on several permits that the zoning board of appeals (ZBA) would then vote on at its September meeting.

The project requires special permits to establish a seafood processing and distribution facility in the Industrial District and extend the use into the adjoining lot in the Naval Hospital Commercial (NHC) District for parking.

The project was before the ZBA earlier in July for its initial public hearing, where the owners and team from Boston Provisions laid out the case for the food processing facility, which they said will bring jobs and tax revenue to the city while creating minimal traffic and odor issues.

However, a number of residents, many from the Admiral’s Hill neighborhood, raised a number of concerns about the project, ranging from traffic and noise to potential odors.

At last week’s planning board meeting, representatives from Boston Provisions reviewed much of the presentation they gave previously before the ZBA. They also addressed what they characterized as a number of mischaracterizations of the project they said were raised by opponents at the ZBA meeting.

“We are not here tonight as strangers, we’re here as committed employers, partners, and long-term investors who want to bring good jobs, clean industry, and a thoughtful presence to this community,” said Michael Garrity, one of the founders of Boston Provisions, the parent company of Wulf’s Seafood and Savenor’s Butchery. “When I joined Wulf’s Fish in 2014, we were a three person company. We did not even generate enough revenue to pay me a salary, but we believed in a better way of doing business, one grounded in transparency, sustainability, and partnerships.”

Today, Garrity said Boston Provisions employs 125 people, many of whom already live in Chelsea or the surrounding area. In addition, he said Boston Provisions plans to double its workforce in the coming years.

Garritty said Boston Provisions is a disrupter to the industrial food complex that dominates the market.

“We are a team of skilled butchers and seafood professionals, we are not a factory line,” he said. “We serve top chefs, retailers, and grocers around the New England landscape.”

Garrity said Boston Provisions is not a polluter, a source of health and safety concerns, and is not responsible for noise, rodents, or offensive odors.

“We’re absolutely not a danger to the community,” he said. “Some of the claims made at the July 1 zoning board meeting were not only inaccurate, they were hurtful, deeply personal, and in some cases rooted in prejudice. Chelsea has long stood as a city that welcomes working families and honors its immigrant workforce; that is exactly why we were drawn to Chelsea in the first place.”

Garrity stated that the voices of a few dissenters do not represent the views of all 41,000 of the city’s residents.

“That being said, if it were just even a single voice, we would listen,” Garrity said. “We would value every comment and work diligently to incorporate community feedback into our community plan. We believe that respectful dialogue is the foundation of a strong community, and we remain committed to listening to all residents.”

Garrity asked that if an employee-owned, socially responsible, and locally rooted company like Boston Provisions could not find a home in a district that is already zoned industrial, it could be the location for a by-right industrial tenant not subject to any public review.

“(They) could take over this place tomorrow with little to no investment, bringing more truck traffic, more noise, and far less accountability without offering any transparency, investment, or engagement, which we’ve committed to do from the start,” Garrity said. “The owner of this building and Boston Provisions is investing over $15 million into this facility, not just in equipment and operations, but in aesthetics, landscaping, drainage, and curb appeal. We’re not asking Chelsea to accept a burden, we’re offering to bring something better.”

Boston Provisions CEO Mike Moniz said that some of the questions and concerns raised by residents have been reasonable and should be addressed, while others have been fueled by misinformation or misunderstandings.

The new facility at 100 Justin Drive will be a modern, clean, quiet, fully refrigerated site that meets all health, safety, and environmental compliance regulations, Moniz said.

“One of the most hurtful moments during the last hearing was hearing Boston Provisions, Wulf’s Fish, and Savenor’s Butchery casually lumped in with bad actors and companies accused of human rights violations, exploitative labor, and disregard for the communities where they operate,” he said. “This is not who we are; in fact, we are building something fundamentally different.”

As for the facility itself, Moniz said Boston Provisions is not a typical industrial operator.

“Our facility is designed to be clean, climate controlled, odor free and quiet; far cleaner and quieter than many permitted industrial uses,” Moniz said. “The only reason we are before you is because a small portion of our operation, a seafood processing area, requires a special permit under the zoning code. Every other aspect of our business is fully allowed by right.”

Moniz also urged the residents to pay attention to the noise, odor, and traffic studies that were conducted for the facility.

“These documents provide objective, professionally validated data that reinforce our commitment to operating in a way that respects our neighbors, minimizes traffic impacts, and contributes positively to Chelsea’s future,” Moniz said.

Chelsea’s housing and economic development director, Ben Cares, said he believes the proposal does represent a valuable economic development project for the city.

“I think that we have an obligation to signal to this type of industry that Chelsea is open for business, and to respect and honor businesses like this one,” said Cares.

Cares noted that Boston Provisions is making an earnest attempt to address the concerns of the community, as well as the concerns of the zoning and planning boards. He noted that 100 Justin Drive, the former site of Signature Bread and Pillsbury bakery, has been sitting vacant for over four years.

“That’s four years of lost opportunity in one of our most important commercial and industrial corridors,” Cares said. “Boston Provisions is here to bring this long vacant site back to life, and in doing so, they are bringing with them 125 good paying jobs with a commitment to double that to 250 jobs within three years.”

In addition to the residents, many from Admiral’s Hill, who spoke in opposition to the project at the planning board meeting, the board was also presented with a petition signed by over 530 people who are against the project.

A number of the Admiral’s Hill residents said they did not doubt that Boston Provisions was a modern, state-of-the-art company, but questioned whether the Justin Drive site was the right location for the business.

Eddie Gaffney noted that one of the special permits being requested for the project would allow for seafood processing to be extended into the adjacent Naval Hospital District, although the applicants have stated that the permit is needed for the parking on the site.

“The district does not allow seafood processing with even a special permit,” said Gaffney. “As you all know, one of the most important criteria for granting a special permit is, as I quote from page two of this application, no special permit may authorize a use or activity not otherwise permitted in the district in which the land or structure is located.”

Carol Resnik of Captain’s Row noted that the new facility will be close to the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare facility.

“You’ve got to realize that there is a nursing home with ALS patients,” Resnik said. “They have no freedom, their bodies have betrayed them and they go outside to see the water and get some fresh air. Nothing will convince me that this kind of place will not emit some kind of odor, not to mention the traffic when those people want to cross the street and those trucks are coming in and out and can’t see somebody in a wheelchair or a small child.”

Commandants Way resident Suzanne Perry said she doesn’t doubt that Boston Provisions is a highly rated company for raw fish, shellfish, meat, poultry, and packaging.

“I’ve also read that Boston Provisions is already very committed to Chelsea as a neighborhood, which I think is wonderful,” said Perry. “But the question is, does this company belong on the edge of a densely populated neighborhood and should a permit be authorized given that 100 Justin Drive is a divided lot. Once we accept the fact that Boston Provisions is a great company, does it belong on this lot?”

Perry said that one of the criteria in zoning is if the project is an appropriate use for the site.

“The area along Chelsea Creek and Eastern Avenue is already zoned for this kind of industry, and would be a great home for Boston Provisions expansion and the jobs that Boston Provisions has promised to Chelsea workers,” Perry said. “Given these guidelines, and other guidelines on file in the city of Chelsea for your use in making these decisions, it does seem arbitrary and capricious to me that special permits and zoning changes are being considered for 100 Justin Drive.”

Craig Murphy, a trustee of the Admiral Hill Associates homeowners association said one of the bigger issues is looking at the overall planning for the city.

“We have no problems with these guys … they obviously run a good business and they have been around for quite awhile as they have said, and I’m sure everything they’re talking about is probably true or mostly true,” said Murphy. “But why take the risk? The (Boston) Seaport is moving these types of businesses out of there, and Chelsea is raising their hand saying, yeah, come over here.”