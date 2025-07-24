After a rousing second edition of the All Chelsea Awards Gala, it’s a certainty that this major event on the local calendar is here to stay.

A tradition started by former City Manager Jay Ash and now revived under the administration of City Manager Fidel Maltez, the program honors residents, business persons, public employees, community-based organizations and projects, and special achievements.

Chelsea city officials are pictured at the All Chelsea Awards Gala July 10 at Spring Hill Suites, Revere. From left, are City Manager Fidel Maltez, Rep. Judith Garcia, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, City Councilor Calvin T. Brown, City Council President Norieliz DeJesus, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, City Councilor Melanie Vega, and Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson.