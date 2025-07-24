After a rousing second edition of the All Chelsea Awards Gala, it’s a certainty that this major event on the local calendar is here to stay.
A tradition started by former City Manager Jay Ash and now revived under the administration of City Manager Fidel Maltez, the program honors residents, business persons, public employees, community-based organizations and projects, and special achievements.
All Chelsea Awards Gala
