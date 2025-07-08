City Manager’s community message focuses on All-America City award

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office last year. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his July video, which focuses on the All-America City event in Denver, is below:

Hello Residents of Chelsea, Welcome to Our Community! My name is Fidel Maltez, and it is my honor to serve as your City Manager.

Today’s video will be quick, because we are literally preparing to leave for the airport to fly to Denver, Colorado. But before we go, I want to speak with you, because this trip we are taking is about all of us, and we are not going alone, Chelsea, in a way, you’re coming with us!

We’re headed to Denver to compete with cities from across the United States for the 2025 All-America City Award, one of the most prestigious civic honors in the country. We’ll be competing, telling the story of our people, our progress, and our partnerships. We selected city staff and community leaders who work for you day in and day out to join us in this competition. People you see and hear from every day from La Colaborativa, GreenRoots, The Neighborhood Developers, Jordan Boys and Girls Club, Mystic River Watershed Association, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Housing Authority, the Chelsea Police Department and Chelsea Public Schools will all be going to represent you.

And though Chelsea may be an underdog in this fight, and in a lot of fights, we’re also a city of fighters, dreamers, and builders. A city of immigrants and innovators. We’ve never had it easy, but that’s never stopped us. In fact, Chelsea has been named All-America City twice before, once in 1998 and once in 2014. The 1998 win was very special. The City was just emerging after receivership, and the theme was “The Pride is Back.” This year’s win will be equally special. Chelsea is a unique place that cares for all of our residents, regardless of your background or immigration status. Chelsea is an example to our Country of what it means to rally together for a common cause.

Winning this award could open doors: to more funding, stronger partnerships, and greater visibility for the work that we are doing to make housing more affordable, to improve parking and traffic, to expand transit access, to clean up our air, and to create a healthier, more livable Chelsea.

We don’t care about the trophy. It’s about making life better for our residents. Given the national context, we understand that sometimes it feels like the government doesn’t care for us. It is understandable to feel unheard. But I’m here to tell you, this administration is fighting for you. Every day. And we need you to fight with us.

We need you to show up and speak up about the issues that matter most to you right now. That’s why we’ve launched Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! – our city’s first comprehensive planning process in over 50 years and are hosting a series of community workshops to gather information about the issues and solutions that are important to you.

So let me ask you: What do you need to stay and thrive in Chelsea? What do you want this city to look like for your kids in 15 years? Do you want parking in Chelsea to be better? Housing in Chelsea to be better? Our streets safer? How do you think we can get there?

Come tell us. Join one of our upcoming community workshops. There will be food, family-friendly activities, and real opportunities to shape our future together. There will be a workshop in Spanish, in English, and virtually on Zoom. To get this information later visit palante.chelseama.gov/events

We want every voice in this city to be heard. Whether you’ve lived here for 30 years or just arrived, your input matters.

This is how we build the future together. Win or lose in Denver, we’re not slowing down.

Thank you for believing in this city. Thank you for being part of it. CHELSEA !PA’LANTE!

See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.