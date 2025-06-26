Massachusetts Permanent Commission on the Status of Persons with Disabilities Hosts Strength in Support Employment Event

Special to the Record

The Massachusetts Permanent Commission on the Status of Persons with Disabilities hosted a hybrid event at the Massachusetts State House on June 23, 2025, titled Strength in Support: A networking and resource-sharing event with employed youth and young adults with disabilities, personal care assistants, job coaches, and inclusive workplaces.

Hosted by the Commission’s Disability Employment and Workforce Supports subcommittees, the event brought together employed youth and young adults with disabilities, direct support professionals, and job coaches to highlight stories, share resources, and identify promising practices to advance employment equity across Massachusetts.

Commissioner Gyasi Burks-Abbott opened the event by welcoming attendees and outlining available accessibility services for both in-person and virtual participants. As moderator, he guided the discussion and emphasized the importance of shifting attitudes toward disability in the workplace.

“When it comes to the phrase ‘Presume Competence,’ I think it’s important to note that being competent doesn’t mean I’ll never mess up; it means I’ll always be teachable,” said Commissioner Gyasi Burks-Abbott. “Don’t throw your hands up at the first sign of trouble. If I’m doing something wrong, tell me how to do it right. When I look back on the missteps I’ve made in my life, I can contrast the people who were willing to offer me some grace and give me another chance with those who seemed to immediately write me off as a lost cause. I hope this event today demonstrates that people with disabilities are employable. We might need accommodations and supports, but we are perfectly capable of getting the job done.”

Speakers included:

Matty Tricca, Podcast Host and State House Summer Intern

Liam Glavin, Busser, Legal Sea Foods

Ewidji Vincent, Young Adult Leaders Fellow, Massachusetts Advocates for Children

Sophie Korpics, Community Advocate, Northeast Independent Living Program

Sarah Malone, Communication and Social Media Intern, MassAbility

Jack Tzianobo, Barista, BosseCafe, Options Clubhouse

Lynn Fanale, Director of Employment, Options Clubhouse

Vanessa Stewart, Family Support Coordinator, WORK INC.

Kadin Ali, Lead Career Coach, JVS Boston

Each speaker reflected on their employment journey and the supports that made a difference, while also identifying remaining challenges and calling for more inclusive hiring practices.

“Success isn’t succeeding, it’s knowing that you will succeed,” said Matty Tricca.

“Supporting disabled job seekers doesn’t exist in a silo; those positive effects ripple through the community. Putting time and resources into us helps so many more people!” said Sarah Malone. “And it is never too late to work towards your ideal future; you can always ask for support and advocate for your needs, your voice, your life.”

“This event was a wonderful opportunity to share the story of my path to full-time employment at Northeast Independent Living Program,” said Sophie Korpics. “My hope was that job seekers learned the importance of putting yourself out there professionally throughout the employment process, and that employers learned the importance of being open-minded when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.”

“Today we hope to motivate people with disabilities, job coaches, education coaches, and everyone else who works to support us. We want to celebrate and hear the stories of youth who are working to get a job, get their accommodations, and live a good life. We are strong together, let’s help people get what they need to succeed,” said Ewidji Vincent.

The event also featured employment resource tables from state agencies and partner organizations committed to disability inclusion. Attendees left with practical tools and new connections to support their employment journeys. A recording of the discussion will be made available to watch online at https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/5245.

For more information and to access event materials, visit: https://tinyurl.com/RJ-strength-in-support