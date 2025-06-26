News All-America City Awards Program, Here Comes Chelsea! by Record Staff • June 26, 2025 • 0 Comments City Manager Fidel Maltez said he is “confident” that the Chelsea delegation (pictured above at its penultimate rehearsal Monday at the Mary C. Burke Complex) has been diligent in its weekly preparations and will represent the city very well at the National Civic League’s All-America City Awards Program this week in Denver, Colorado. “I am so proud of this team and so proud of everyone who has put so much work into this effort,” said Maltez. “What we are building is civic pride and engagement with so many residents in the community. We are making bonds that are going to last a lifetime.”Director of Housing and Community Development Ben Cares, captain of the Chelsea team who has drawn praise from Maltez for his “incredible vision,” added, “I believe we are ready. We have an awesome team. I think that what we do here in the city of Chelsea when we have something to get done is we roll up our sleeves, we show our creativity, we show our ability to create community around whatever the cause may be – whether it be a presentation in Denver, a civic action fair in Denver, winning the All-America City Award in Denver or any of the things that our community faces every single day. I feel extremely confident that we’re going to take home that prize.”