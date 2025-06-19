Christian DeJesus Franco Announces his Candidacy for City Council

Christian DeJesus Franco has announced the he is a candidate for District 1 City Council. The following is his statement:

“As of May 26, I am proud to officially announce my candidacy for Chelsea City Council, District 1.

I was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Chelsea when I was five years old. I have a brother who is proudly serving in the U.S. Navy and a sister who is currently a college student at Bunker Hill Community College. We were all raised by our mother in the Chelsea Housing Projects, formerly known as Innes Apartments. I had the privilege of attending Chelsea Public Schools and Northeast Metro Tech.

Chelsea has been my lifelong home. Over the years, I’ve witnessed our community grow and evolve—but now it’s time for a new kind of change: one that brings people together, ensures every voice is heard, and moves our city forward with purpose and unity.

Chelsea is not just any city. We are a vibrant, diverse community filled with strength and potential. But we deserve leadership that will fight for truly affordable housing, expanded opportunities, improved infrastructure, and environmental policies that create a healthier, safer city for all of us.

I bring both experience and dedication to this work. I’ve had the honor of serving on the Chelsea Planning Board and the Human Rights Commission, advocating for equity and community-driven solutions. As Junior Warden at St. Luke’s–San Lucas Episcopal Church, I help lead outreach efforts and provide hot meals to our neighbors in need.

Chelsea is my home—a place I love deeply. I’m ready to take on the responsibility of representing our community with transparency, compassion, and determination. Together, we can build a better Chelsea—one that reflects the voices, needs, and dreams of every resident.

Let’s work together. Let’s move Chelsea forward.”