Chelsea to Reconstruct Park and Pearl Street Intersection

Special to the Record

Chelsea has been awarded $12 million in anticipated federal and state funding to redesign and reconstruct its Park and Pearl Street intersection from the Boston Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

City officials said the intersection is one of the most heavily trafficked and dangerous in the city. They add that this significant funding will enable the city to transform Park and Pearl into a safer, more efficient gateway for all who travel through the heart of Chelsea.

“The City extends its sincere appreciation to the Boston MPO board and the TIP program for recognizing the significance of this project and for continuing to invest in transportation improvements in Chelsea and other Environmental Justice communities,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “On behalf of the residents, businesses, and visitors who travel through our city, thank you.”

The Park and Pearl intersection, which connects to the McArdle Bridge and serves as a regional gateway to East Boston, suffers from traffic congestion and pedestrian safety challenges. The planned improvements will modernize the intersection to enhance safety, reduce conflicts between vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians, and support ongoing and future neighborhood redevelopment, including affordable housing and transit access, according to city leaders.

“Funding for this project directly addresses longstanding safety concerns at one of Chelsea’s busiest intersections,” said Ben Cares, Director of Housing & Community Development for the City of Chelsea. “As we continue focusing on making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone – whether they’re walking, biking, driving, or taking transit – we’re grateful for funding opportunities like this that help us deliver on that commitment for our residents and the region.”

The project is presently in its design phase, with a public hearing scheduled tentatively for this upcoming fall. Residents and community members are encouraged to attend to share their concerns, experiences, and hopes for improvements to the Park and Pearl intersection. The Chelsea community will have opportunities to input on the project, which the city hopes to be completed by 2032.