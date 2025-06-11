City Council Approves Extended Enterprise Lease

By Adam Swift

The city council unanimously approved a new 20-year lease with Enterprise Rent-a-Car for its continued use of the property at 324 Marginal St. at last week’s meeting.

“This lease agreement will effectively extend our lease with Enterprise through the end of Fiscal Year 2045 on terms that are advantageous to the city,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez.

In 2014, following the issuance of a request for proposals in 2013 for the use of city-owned property at 324 Marginal St., the city executed a lease with Enterprise.

“The lease was structured as a 10-year agreement, consisting of a 5-year initial term with an option for Enterprise to extend for an additional 5 years,” Maltez stated. “Enterprise utilizes the site for rental vehicle operations and, in return, provides excise tax payments to the city. The parcel is located adjacent to Highland Park on the non-water side of Marginal Street.”

The original RFP allowed for a lease term of up to 20 years. In 2017, the city negotiated to extend the lease to the full 20-year term until 2034 under conditions that Maltez said were mutually beneficial to the city and the company.

“Recently, Enterprise has expressed a desire to expand its operations at this site by adding truck rentals, while the city seeks to secure an increase in excise tax revenues over a longer period of time,” Maltez stated. “To achieve both objectives, we propose terminating the current lease and executing a new 20-year lease that will extend through Fiscal Year 2045.”

The city manager stated that the new lease will ensure increased guaranteed excise tax payments from Enterprise. In return, if Enterprise’s excise tax payments exceed the guaranteed amount, the city will reimburse Enterprise from the excess funds for the cost of its site improvements.

“Upon approval, the city will see financial benefits beginning in FY26,” said Maltez. “Revenue projections will reflect the increase in excise collections outlined in the new guaranteed schedule, while budgeted expenditures will account for the additional reimbursements stipulated in the lease.”