City Manager Maltez’s Latest Community Message Focuses on Summer Safety

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office last year. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his June video, which focuses on summer safety, is below:

Hello, Residents of Chelsea, welcome to Our Community! My name is Fidel Maltez, and it is my honor to serve as your City Manager.

As we step into the heart of summer, I want to take a moment to talk about something essential—keeping ourselves and our community safe during these warmer months. Summer is a time for family, fun, and fresh air—but it’s also a time to stay alert and prepared. Whether you’re enjoying the sunshine at a local park, cooking out with neighbors, or simply taking a stroll, safety should always come first.

Let’s talk about fire safety. Grilling and outdoor gatherings add joy to our summers, but they also come with increased risk. Make sure to keep grills at least 10 feet from any homes, structure or overhang, and never leave open flames unattended. And please never use or store a grill on your deck. Remember that fireworks are not allowed in Massachusetts they are illegal – fireworks are dangerous, are a big source of injuries and can cause house fires. In Chelsea, let’s enjoy public displays hosted by professionals. We will have fireworks for all residents to enjoy at our upcoming Chelsea Day celebration on September 6th! Many Chelsea residents use electric scooters to get around, a lot of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. If not used correctly, or if damaged, these batteries can overheat and cause a fire. Be sure you are properly storing scooters and any devices that use lithium-ion batteries. Stop using the device if you notice a smell, change in color, excessive heat, or a popping noise. In the summer months it is critical that everyone throws aware cigarette butts responsibly so fires do not break out and quickly spread due to hot and dry conditions. Because of our density, we have had major fires from residents throwing away cigarettes by mistake. This moment of carelessness can cause a tragedy. Our Chelsea Fire Department is always ready to respond, but your vigilance is the first line of defense. If you see any hazardous conditions, please report it by calling 911 right away.

Now, let’s focus on heat safety. Extreme heat can be more than uncomfortable—it can be dangerous. Heat-related illness affects children, seniors, and those with underlying health issues the most. It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those living alone. Try to avoid activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. And please, never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a minute. Chelsea is here to support you.

In extreme heat events, the city will activate designated cooling centers at the Chelsea Public Library, Chelsea Public Schools and Senior Center, and we’ll post those locations with details on our website and social media. This year will be the fourth in a row that Chelsea does a successful Air Conditioner give-away program, and while we do have enough supplies to provide an AC to every applicant, we are excited to have provided over 1,000 AC units since the program began.

We’re also excited to announce that all of our Chelsea splash pads are now open for the season. You and your family can cool down and enjoy safe outdoor play at Bellingham Hill Park on Bellingham St, Bosson Playground between Grove and Bellingham, Box District Park on Gerrish Ave, Eden Street Park on Eden Street, Highland Park on Willow St, John Ruiz Park on Washington Ave, Voke Park on Washington Ave , O’Neil Tot Lot on Beacon, and Quigley Park on Essex St. These are free, family-friendly spaces, open daily until dusk. Bring sunscreen, stay hydrated, and let the kids play safely. Let’s all work together to make this summer safe and enjoyable for everyone. If you have any questions or see a safety concern, don’t hesitate to reach out to the City Manager’s office in City Hall, or Chelsea 311.

Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward – our City’s comprehensive planning process – continues, please join us for our next round of public engagement events this summer! The comment cards

are available at the pop up station located Chelsea Public Library and if you see a QR code around the City for our visioning survey please scan and fill it out. The plan is only as strong as the input that we get from residents, business owners, and Chelsea stakeholders. Chelsea Pa’Lante has already provided incredible information and we know that this is only the beginning. For all of the information regarding our comprehensive master plan please visit palante.chelseama.gov.

We have heard concerns regarding Immigration Enforcement Actions in Our Community. We heard specific concerns surrounding the arrest, and subsequent release of five juveniles taken into custody. All five individuals were arrested for felony-level offenses, and each was processed in accordance with Massachusetts law. As part of standard procedure, all individuals—regardless of age—are fingerprinted, and their information is automatically entered into state and federal databases, which may trigger alerts to outside agencies. Once the juveniles were cleared for release under state law, they were prepared to be returned to the custody of a parent or guardian, as required by Chelsea Police policy. During this lawful release process, federal law enforcement agents from a multi-agency task force arrived at the station, indicating their intent to take custody of certain individuals. Let me be clear, at no point did the Chelsea Police Department notify ICE or any federal agency of the juveniles’ release. Any federal awareness of these individuals resulted solely from the automatic fingerprint database notifications—not from any CPD communication. The Chelsea Police Department does not notify immigration enforcement agencies on any arrest. Chelsea Police Officers do not ask about an individual’s immigration status. Chelsea Police does not and will not detain any person—juvenile or adult—beyond their lawful release time without a judicial warrant. When federal agents are physically present at the time of release, Chelsea Police’s role is strictly limited to coordinating a safe and secure transfer in a controlled environment to ensure the safety of everyone in Our Community. Chelsea Police cannot intervene or stop Federal Agents. As federal law enforcement activity is expected to increase across the region in the coming weeks, our Police Chief will continue reminding everyone that the Chelsea Police Department’s primary mission is to keep our community safe. Our Police Department remains committed to lawful policing, transparency, and the safety of all Chelsea residents.

During these trying times, it is critical that we remain together. We have made incredible progress in Chelsea, specially building trust with public safety agencies. We cannot let the terrible actions of the Federal Government divide our community and create chaos. Together, we continue to build a stronger, safer Chelsea. See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.