Chelsea holds 10th Annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Washington Park

The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea LGBTQ Coalition held its 10th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony Saturday, May 31 at Washington Park in Prattville.

Matt Frank, co-founder of the Coalition, welcomed the many residents and guests to the event. Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung led the speaking and entertainment program.

Legendary drag icon Lakia Mondale was the featured performer at the celebration.

Joe Di Mauro, director of development at GreenRoots and longtime LGBTQ advocate, was the keynote speaker.

Di Mauro said that “our Pride cannot be designated to the month of June or to issues that only affect us directly.”

“Because Pride is needed in every courthouse across the globe, in every food pantry, every university, and detention center,” continued Di Mauro. “Pride is needed on the city bus, the sidewalk, the boardroom and the classroom. Pride is more than advocating for more LGBTQ+ benefits at the corporations that sponsor our Pride parades and not just accepting their rainbow swag. But Pride is also knowing your rights, so that if federal agents knock on your neighbors’ door, you can better support your neighbors. Pride is meeting your local legislators and ensuring that they support all of our community, not just half of it.”