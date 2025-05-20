City to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Fallen Heroes

The City of Chelsea invites residents and community members to attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26, to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

The day will begin with a Garden Cemetery Commencement at 10 a.m., featuring a student presentation, wreath placement, and the moving sounds of “Taps” by bagpipes, followed by a procession to Chelsea City Hall. The City Hall Commencement begins at 10:30 a.m. and includes student performances, remarks from elected officials, and a keynote address by Retired USAF Master Sergeant Eliseo “Max” Z. Guajardo, whose decorated 22-year military career and lifetime of public service continue to inspire.

The program will also include music from the Chelsea High School Band, a poetry recital, the placement of wreaths by local veterans, and presentations by Chelsea elementary students. Lunch will follow at 1 p.m.

This heartfelt event brings the community together to reflect, remember, and express gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of freedom.