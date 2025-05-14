Nomination Papers Available for City Election

Nomination papers are now available at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall for anyone considering a run for school committee or city council.

This year’s municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 4. If a preliminary election is needed, it will be on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

All candidates for at-large and district council and school committee positions must collect at least 50 certified signatures. Tuesday, August 5 is the last day for prospective candidates to submit the nomination papers to the Board of Registrars for the certification of the signatures.

The last day for the Board of Registrars to complete certification of the nomination papers is Wednesday, August 19. On Wednesday, August 20, the city will post the official list of candidates.

The drawing for ballot positions for the preliminary election will take place in the city council chambers on Thursday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

The last day for residents to register to vote in the preliminary election is Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tuesday, Sept. 9 is the last day to apply to vote by mail for the preliminary election.

The drawing for ballot positions for the Nov. 4 city election will take place on Monday, Sept. 22 in the city council chambers.

The last day to register to vote in the regular city election is Saturday, Oct. 25.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 is the last day to apply to vote by mail for the Nov. 4 election, and Monday, Nov. 3 is the last day to apply for an in-person absentee ballot.