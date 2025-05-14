Chelsea Cultural Council disburses $100,000 in Heritage Celebrations Grants and honors 2025 Cultural Grant recipients

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Cultural Council proudly announces the disbursement of $100,000 in Heritage Celebrations Grants to support cultural and community-based programming across the city. In addition to this investment, the Council recognized the recipients of its Local Cultural Council (LCC) grants at a celebration held last Thursday, May 8, hosted at the Apollinaire Theatre, bringing together artists, educators, and community organizations in honor of their work.

“These grant programs are about more than just funding. They uplift community voices, honor cultural legacies, and bring Chelsea’s vibrant heritage to life through storytelling, education, art, and celebration,” said the Chelsea Cultural Council in a joint statement. “Chelsea is a small but mighty city, and your work reflects its extraordinary creative spirit.”

This year’s Heritage Celebrations Grants support an incredible range of projects—murals, festivals, performances, sculpture, and storytelling—each designed to strengthen connections and celebrate the city’s rich cultural roots.

2025 Heritage

Celebrations Grant

Recipients

Apollinaire Theatre

Company

Apollinaire in the Park – Festival 2025 – $10,000

Free bilingual performances and community arts festival.

Chelsea Black

Community

CBC Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail – $10,000

A cultural trail honoring Chelsea’s Black history.

City of Chelsea

Chelsea Day 2025 – $7,500

The city’s annual celebration that includes live performances and fireworks.

La Colaborativa

Reclaiming Space, Celebrating Heritage, Empowering Community – $10,000

A Latinx heritage marketplace and community gathering initiative.

Wondermore

Authors-Illustrators in School Events – $6,000

Visiting authors program that connects students with diverse literary creators.

Edwardo Chacon

4th Electronic Tobin – $4,000

Electronic music and visual arts event under the Tobin Bridge.

Chelsea Running Club

2025 Chelsea Road Race Community Event – $5,000

A 5K race that kicks off the city’s Chelsea Day festivities.

Boston Landmarks

Orchestra

Community Concert – $10,000

An inclusive classical and Latin heritage performance.

Chelsea Youth

Commission

Chelsea Youth Rise Festival – $6,500

A youth-led summit.

Walnut Street Synagogue

Chelsea’s Immigrant Jewish Artists and Artisans – $7,500

Community open house exploring Jewish immigrant contributions.

The Neighborhood

Developers, Inc.

Draw Them In: Vibrant Mural Art Celebrating Chelsea – $10,000

Two large-scale public murals along the Silver Line corridor.

Comunidades Enraizadas Community Land Trust

Celebration of Land, Art and Community – $2,500

Site activation event with collaborative art-making at a community-owned lot.

Veronica Robles

Día de Muertos Community Workshops – $7,000

Arts education and community altar creation for Día de los Muertos.

Chelsea Public Library

Heroes of Chelsea Portraits and Mural Completion – $2,000

New portraits and mural work honoring local heroes at the library.

Jennifer Powell

You Are Here Sculpture – $1,000

Installation of a public sculpture as part of a statewide linked project.

The event also honored recipients of the Local Cultural Council (LCC) grants, whose work spans public art, youth programming, live music, storytelling, dance, history, and cultural heritage. Projects included Black History Month events by Chelsea Black Community, Inc., Shared Legacies film screening by Congregation Agudath Sholom, Folkloric Dance Performances by Grupo Torogoz, Salsa in the Park by MetaMovements, Justice-Inspired Public Art by Jewish Arts Collaborative, Asian Culture Educational Workshops by Windy Pham, Wisdom of the Elders by Kyle Browne, Chelsea HiFi Listening Bar by Jukebox Event LLC, and many more.

The Chelsea Cultural Council remains committed to expanding local support and championing artists who represent the city’s creative core. The Council will continue to seek resources that allow Chelsea’s cultural ecosystem to thrive.

For more information about grant programs, eligibility, or to get involved with the Chelsea Cultural Council, visit www.chelseama.gov.