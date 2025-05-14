Chelsea Cultural Council disburses $100,000 in Heritage Celebrations Grants and honors 2025 Cultural Grant recipients

Special to the Record
The Chelsea Cultural Council proudly announces the disbursement of $100,000 in Heritage Celebrations Grants to support cultural and community-based programming across the city. In addition to this investment, the Council recognized the recipients of its Local Cultural Council (LCC) grants at a celebration held last Thursday, May 8, hosted at the Apollinaire Theatre, bringing together artists, educators, and community organizations in honor of their work.
“These grant programs are about more than just funding. They uplift community voices, honor cultural legacies, and bring Chelsea’s vibrant heritage to life through storytelling, education, art, and celebration,” said the Chelsea Cultural Council in a joint statement. “Chelsea is a small but mighty city, and your work reflects its extraordinary creative spirit.”
This year’s Heritage Celebrations Grants support an incredible range of projects—murals, festivals, performances, sculpture, and storytelling—each designed to strengthen connections and celebrate the city’s rich cultural roots.
2025 Heritage
Celebrations Grant
Recipients
Apollinaire Theatre
Company
Apollinaire in the Park – Festival 2025 – $10,000
Free bilingual performances and community arts festival.
Chelsea Black
Community
CBC Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail – $10,000
A cultural trail honoring Chelsea’s Black history.
City of Chelsea
Chelsea Day 2025 – $7,500
The city’s annual celebration that includes live performances and fireworks.
La Colaborativa
Reclaiming Space, Celebrating Heritage, Empowering Community – $10,000
A Latinx heritage marketplace and community gathering initiative.
Wondermore
Authors-Illustrators in School Events – $6,000
Visiting authors program that connects students with diverse literary creators.
Edwardo Chacon
4th Electronic Tobin – $4,000
Electronic music and visual arts event under the Tobin Bridge.
Chelsea Running Club
2025 Chelsea Road Race Community Event – $5,000
A 5K race that kicks off the city’s Chelsea Day festivities.
Boston Landmarks
Orchestra
Community Concert – $10,000
An inclusive classical and Latin heritage performance.
Chelsea Youth
Commission
Chelsea Youth Rise Festival – $6,500
A youth-led summit.
Walnut Street Synagogue
Chelsea’s Immigrant Jewish Artists and Artisans – $7,500
Community open house exploring Jewish immigrant contributions.
The Neighborhood
Developers, Inc.
Draw Them In: Vibrant Mural Art Celebrating Chelsea – $10,000
Two large-scale public murals along the Silver Line corridor.
Comunidades Enraizadas Community Land Trust
Celebration of Land, Art and Community – $2,500
Site activation event with collaborative art-making at a community-owned lot.
Veronica Robles
Día de Muertos Community Workshops – $7,000
Arts education and community altar creation for Día de los Muertos.
Chelsea Public Library
Heroes of Chelsea Portraits and Mural Completion – $2,000
New portraits and mural work honoring local heroes at the library.
Jennifer Powell
You Are Here Sculpture – $1,000
Installation of a public sculpture as part of a statewide linked project.
The event also honored recipients of the Local Cultural Council (LCC) grants, whose work spans public art, youth programming, live music, storytelling, dance, history, and cultural heritage. Projects included Black History Month events by Chelsea Black Community, Inc., Shared Legacies film screening by Congregation Agudath Sholom, Folkloric Dance Performances by Grupo Torogoz, Salsa in the Park by MetaMovements, Justice-Inspired Public Art by Jewish Arts Collaborative, Asian Culture Educational Workshops by Windy Pham, Wisdom of the Elders by Kyle Browne, Chelsea HiFi Listening Bar by Jukebox Event LLC, and many more.
The Chelsea Cultural Council remains committed to expanding local support and championing artists who represent the city’s creative core. The Council will continue to seek resources that allow Chelsea’s cultural ecosystem to thrive.
For more information about grant programs, eligibility, or to get involved with the Chelsea Cultural Council, visit www.chelseama.gov.