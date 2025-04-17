ZBA Approves Modified Residential Addition on Marlboro Street

By Adam Swift

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved a modified plan for an addition at 82-84 Marlboro St. at its regular meeting last week.

Carolina Linares initially requested special permits and variances to add two stories for two additional rental units at the existing two-unit, two-story property on the property.

‚ÄúThe basis for her proposal is that the property is very expensive to maintain, it‚Äôs old and she works hard to keep it up to code,‚Äù said her attorney, David Mindlin.

In order to make major renovations to the property feasible, Mindlin said she was seeking to add the two floors for additional units. He said the renovations would not change the existing footprint of the building.

However, City Councilor Lisa Santagate previously said there were concerns she and some other residents had about the size of the project and parking on the property.

ZBA Chair Janice Tatarka noted that if Linares wanted to reconsider adding only one additional floor, it would then meet the parking requirements for five spaces on the property and would likely address some of the issues that had been raised.

Linares and Mindlin agreed to move forward with the proposal for only one additional floor for the building, and the special permit and variances were approved by the ZBA.

In other business, the ZBA approved special permits for new driveway openings for 57 and 75 Palmer St.

The ZBA had previously approved the construction of a new two-unit building at 57 Palmer St. The parking relief was approved at last week‚Äôs meeting for the side yards of both the properties.

The ZBA also ruled that several modification plans presented to them last week were minor modifications and did not require additional approvals from the board.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Marginal Street was seeking some modifications to its property to allow for the rental of trucks at the business. Representatives from Rent-a-Car said the trucks would be box trucks similar to U-Hauls.

The ZBA also determined that the request from La Colaborativa at 244-248 Arlington St. to convert a conference room to a space for limited healthcare services was a minor modification.