Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore News

Members of the Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore recently delivered Scholarship Checks to the School Districts of Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Saugus. For many years the Zonta Club has donated these scholarships to 5 Senior High School women who will be attending college. We are pleased to continue awarding these scholarships to deserving young women. We are proud to be able to support the High School’s scholarship program and we wish the recipients all the best in their future endeavors.

Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools Dr. Almi G. Abeyta (left), and Zonta member Adele Lubarsky.