Three Arrested following Major Drug Trafficking Investigation

Three people, including two from Chelsea, were arrested at a Chelsea apartment last Thursday and are facing drug trafficking charges.

On Thursday, March 27, at approximately 6 a.m., the Metro North Swat Team assisted Chelsea and Revere police detectives in executing a search warrant at 85 Highland Street, Apartment 1. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash, according to Chelsea police officials

Luis Angel Lopez, 24, of 85 Highland Street, Chelsea; Joe M. Lopez, 37, of Arlington; and Rony Malaquias Ramos Sanabria, 23, of 85 Highland Street, Chelsea were placed under arrest without incident and charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Trafficking in Crack Cocaine.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies involved.

“The precision and expertise demonstrated by the Metro North SWAT Team were instrumental in the safe execution of this operation,” said Houghton. “We are grateful for the cooperation of the Revere and Everett Police Departments in our ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigations.”

Houghton emphasized the department’s continued commitment to removing dangerous drugs from the streets.

“The seizure of these toxic and deadly substances reinforces our unwavering priority to combat drug trafficking and protect our community,” he added.

The Chelsea Police Department urges anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity to contact them at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through its social media pages (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com).