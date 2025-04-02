School Committee Approves FY26 Budget

By Adam Swift

The school committee approved a $150,891,360 budget for the 2025-26 school year at its meeting last week.

In the coming months, the city council will take up the overall municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which will include that figure for the school department.

Between additional funding from the city, and over $1 million in cuts that Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta said will have a minimal impact on students in the classrooms; the district was able to close an initial $3.4 million budget shortfall.

At a hearing on the proposed budget last month, Abeyta said the goal was to make cuts that did not impact classroom learning and teaching positions. A number of cuts were made to trim some professional development contracts, and some others were positions that were either currently empty or had gone unfilled.

“The factors that are influencing this budget for Fiscal Year 2026 are that ESSER (Covid relief) funds have ended and the Student Opportunity Act dollars, which we are extremely grateful for, there is not a significant increase from this year to the coming year,” said Abeyta.

In addition, the district saw a decrease in enrollment by 60 students over the past year, which affects the amount of state aid the district receives. Abeyta said the district also has the annual battle of addressing inflation and increased salaries, benefits, healthcare costs, and special education costs.

During the public speaking portion of last week’s school committee meeting before the vote on the school budget, several Chelsea students advocated for programs they would like to see in the budget, including sex education and violence prevention programs.

School Committee member Dr. Sarah Neville said she was happy to see participation from students in the budget process, but that she wanted to see ways the schools could get them more involved in the process earlier in coming years.

“It’s making me reflect over how I as a school committee member might do better next year in communicating with different people to make sure that all of our high school and middle school students are aware about when these meetings are happening and so we can make sure (they) are involved,” she said.

Neville also asked about the flexibility there is within the budget once it is approved by the school committee.

“What we are approving tonight is a budget that is $150 million, and in those larger line items is where there is flexibility,” said Abeyta.

For example, Abeyta pointed to the professional development line item in the budget and the ability to adjust within that budget to allocate money toward more mental health and wellness or potential sex education programs.

Neville said she also heard from students about money that is being used for the renovation and expansion of the high school cafeteria and why that money wasn’t used for other programs.

Abeyta noted that the money for that project came from Covid relief funds several years ago, and that the funds had to be used for specific types of projects.

“There were certain things that these dollars could be spent on, and a new, functioning cafeteria fit that requirement of the money we received,” said Abeyta. “We oftentimes receive funding that is restricted for certain needs, and we can only spend that money on certain things or we lose it or have to return it.”

Neville said she believed the overall budget is one that will serve the community well over the next year. She added that she wanted to encourage students to continue to advocate for programs and changes they want to see in the schools.