Councilors Debate Sanctuary City Status and Federal Funding

By Adam Swift

One city councilor stated that the city should take a look at its sanctuary city status in the light of the Trump administration potentially withholding federal funding from cities with that status.

District 1 Councillor Todd Taylor recently requested information from City Manager Fidel Maltez regarding the amount of federal funding the city receives.

“Chelsea received approximately $14.5M in federal funding for fiscal year 2024,” stated Maltez. “Of that funding, approximately $11.3 million was passed through the state. All such grants were reimbursement-based.”

Maltez stated the city anticipates receiving approximately $8.5 million in federal funding for FY25, of which almost all will be passed through the state and will be reimbursement-based.

“Needless to say, Federal budget cuts would be devastating for our City, particularly for our School Department,” Maltez stated.

Chelsea, along with Somerville, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the administration’s immigration policies.

“I just want to make it clear about this situation with the potential cuts in federal funding,” said Taylor at last week’s city council meeting. “I do not bring this up to cause any fear or drama or any such thing. The city of Chelsea has had a sanctuary city status since 2007, that is a long time.”

The people of the city have the right to have any policy that it wants, and that all city officials try to govern from a place of consensus, he added.

“When the policy was adopted, it didn’t cost anything,” said Taylor. “Now, we are probably going to be faced with a choice to keep this policy or risk being defunded by the federal government. The situation was, I think, made more tenuous by the lawsuit that was filed by the city.”

Taylor said he hopes the city does not lose any federal funding, but that the city has a choice to make.

“Either we get rid of this policy or we get ready and prepare for the cuts that I believe will be coming,” said Taylor.

An average of almost $15 million per year in federal funds would be a huge loss to manage, he said.

“All I am asking for is for a rational discussion about this issue, and we can take a wait and see stance to see if the federal government does defund us,” said Taylor. “But there are serious cuts that will have to be made if that happens, or the raising of taxes in a serious way to our residents. I just want people to think about it and consider your options, whatever the consensus is, it is.”

Councillor-at-Large Roberto Jimenez-Rivera said it is important to have information and begin conversations about important issues, but said it should be done in the proper spaces and context.

“I think it is important that we actually create the spaces to have these policy conversations rather than using a request for information to have to grandstand up here on positions about a policy that has existed in our city for many years,” he said. “I think it is really important that we see through the lawsuit that our community has filed, because we should not be changing policies at the city level when the federal government commits actions that are possibly, very likely, illegal. We should respond to legal actions taken by the federal administration, and I think it is really important that we have those conversations not in a back and forth in comments about a communication.”