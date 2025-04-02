City Manager’s Office to Host Second community Budget Meeting April 15 

Special to the Record

The Chelsea City Manager’s office is hosting a second Community Budget Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, at the Chelsea Senior Center, located at 10 Riley Way (behind Chelsea Fire Headquarters). Deputy City Manager of Finance Michael Mason will lead the meeting.

At the meeting, the community will have the opportunity to provide input on what they believe the City’s budgeting priorities should be during an initial listening session. The City team will then share insights into how budgeting decisions are made for municipalities, give an overview of the City’s past budgeting history, and share the outlook of Chelsea’s financial future.

To view the City’s current Fiscal Year 2025 budget and other financial documents, visit www.chelseama.gov/financedocs. For questions and more information about the event, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.