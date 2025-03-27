Residents Honor Chelsea Women Past and Present for National Women’s History Month

Special to the Record

In recognition of National Women’s History Month, the City of Chelsea invited the community to share the names of local women they wished to honor for their contributions to the city and the lives of Chelsea residents. The response was overwhelming, with residents submitting heartfelt tributes to women who have made a lasting impact on Chelsea and its community.

Residents shared their nominations through the City’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CityOfChelsea). The City of Chelsea is proud to honor the following extraordinary women for their contributions to the city and its residents:

Wendy Lluberes Torres, an almost lifelong resident of Chelsea, was honored by Dimas Villanueva for spending “years getting to know and love her community. A teacher at the Early Learning Center for many years, she is resilient, intelligent, and resourceful. Wendy raised two sons who continue to represent Chelsea proudly—one following her path as a teacher, the other pursuing a career in the trades.”

Reina Elsy Vaquerano was honored by Daniela Hernandez because “I love her.”

Anna Vega, Juanita Lush, Mercedes Cordero, and Rosa Navarro were honored by Rob Rep, for their efforts in the “1970s to improve the lives of Chelsea residents, making significant contributions to the community.”

Delia Valentin was honored by Glady Ator: “A beloved mother, Delia lived in Chelsea from 1960 to 2022 and was one of the first Latinas in the city, laying the foundation for future generations.”

Gladis Vega was honored by Cristina Cruz: “Es única.”

Eleanor Porter Sullivan, a lifelong Chelsea resident, was honored by Karin Sullivan Killeen. Eleanor “raised four children while pursuing education and a career as a second-grade teacher, profoundly impacting the children and families she served.”

Leslie Santiago was honored by Margarett Gray for raising “her son alone with no assistance. She also adopted a young boy. She is a strong mom, a strong woman, she was born and raised in Chelsea…she is one of the strongest, lovable, and kind moms I know.”

Maria Dolores Romero was honored by Maria Urie Sykes: “The strongest woman I know.”

Pastor Elaine Méndez was honored by Pastor Keila A. Velez: “Pastor Elaine Méndez at Revival Chelsea works hard every day finding and providing resources for the Chelsea community, providing food, workshops for women, family activities, community events, English classes, spiritual education and many other things. Her work is greatly appreciated in the community.”

Xianna Portillo was honored by Diana AV: “She is my daughter, born in Chelsea just like me…with a strength and resolve that brought her through many of life’s adversities, where she faced giants and won. She is beautiful inside and out, intelligent, wise and powerful in every role she has earned and conquered in life. An amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and professional. Her light shines from within her beautiful soul. We who know her are full of pride and feel blessed to call her ours.”

Gloria Elizabeth Murray was honored by Heidy Velasquez: “My beloved mother, Gloria Elizabeth Murray (1961 – 2004) was a native of Honduras and resident of Chelsea, since the mid 80s. She was extremely hard working, courageous and always determined to push through any obstacles or challenges that came our way. She was also the owner of a gift shop in the early 2000s called “With Love From The Cape.” Located in Boston Logan Airport, Terminal A. As well as the second owner of a property located on Broadway, past Beacon st. Thank you mom for all your teachings, love and dedication to us. Your loving memory always lives through your daughters and grandchildren.”

Molly Baldwin was honored by Sunindiya Bhalla: for being a “longtime Chelsea resident and founder of Roca, an organization that has transformed the lives of many Chelsea youth.”

Marie Smith was honored by Stacey Ann for “working for the City of Chelsea for over 20 years in various departments,” and being a “Lifelong resident and mother of 3 children.”

Marguerite J. “Rita” (Toussaint) Rich (1922-2013) was honored by Michelle Fern: “My late grandmother Marguerite J. “Rita” (Toussaint) Rich was a longtime Chelsea resident. Born and raised in Belgium, she met Walter F. Rich while he was serving in the U.S. Army in WWII. They married and she became a war bride. She came to America with her husband, and they settled in Chelsea and raised their family here. She was a devoted wife, proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Nanie, thank you for helping to shape me into the woman I am today. I am so proud to be your granddaughter. You are missed and loved every day by all of us!”

Theresa Keefe Castro was honored by Shannon Marie K. because “she is one of the strongest women I know. She has been a life long resident of Chelsea. She has held her family and many more together for many years. She has opened her door and put food on the table for anyone who has been in need. She is someone who a lot of people rely on. She puts everyone before herself. She deserves to be honored!”

Frances Isham was honored by: Roberta Bilicki: “Born on Hawthorne Street, long resident who would never move out of Chelsea. She’d tell me about the factories she once worked at in Chelsea until the facilities moved away. She loved this city and always walked around with our big dog Lady. She lived 80 years here.”

Maria de Jesus Chavez Reina was honored by Ruth Deras: “Maria de Jesus Chavez Reina (1925- 2020) beloved grandmother, Native of Honduras, C.A. Relocated part of our family to our beloved Chelsea in 1985. She sacrificed and toiled to secure a large part of our family opportunities and welcomed other Honduran newcomers to the city so they too, felt at home in our great City of Chelsea Massachusetts.”

Jean Tomasik was honored by Dianna Howard Stephenson: “My beautiful mother Jean Tomasik (1934- 2014), life long resident of Chelsea. Love and miss you Ma.”

Mirian Albert was honored by Anna FA for her role as a “Senior Attorney for Lawyers for Civil Rights.”

Bernice Doucette Keats and Annie Doucette Gregoire were honored by Linda Renzi: “They taught me that everyone was important no matter his/her heritage and they also were very strong women!”

Roseann Bongiovanni was honored by Irma Mazzoni: “Mujer de un gran corazón, inteligente y muy querida por todos los que la conocemos.”

Anna Hernandez was honored by Tania Baez: “A lifelong Chelsea resident; paraprofessional at the Early Learning Center for more than 20 years; on site- Supervisor for the Chelsea Collaborative Park Ranger program for many years. She embodies the definition of resilience. Mother of two Chelsea residents that continue doing the work she started in the community of Chelsea.”

Mari Santos was honored by Lauren Ciccia: “Mari was born and raised in Chelsea and is a woman in long-term recovery. Her journey of overcoming addiction has not only shaped her life, but also inspired countless others along the way. Today, Mari is deeply committed to giving back to her community, using her experiences to help others who are facing similar challenges. She works tirelessly to support those in recovery, whether through mentorship, community outreach, or advocacy for addiction recovery programs. Her strength, resilience, and dedication continue to inspire those around her, proving that recovery is not just possible, but can lead to a life full of purpose and service.”

Carol-Lee Botchie (aka Mrs. B) was honored by John Botchie: “Carol-Lee Botchie (1943-2019), .a.k.a. Mrs. B. 35 years as a paraprofessional in the Chelsea school system…lifelong resident.”

Danielamarina Hernandez was honored by Reina Elsy Vaquerano: “Danielamarina Hernandez because I Love her and I am so proud of the Smart, Thoughtful, Kind, Caring, Strong Young woman that She is!”