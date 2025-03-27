Chelsea Fire Department Launches New Resident Assistance Unit

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea Fire Department has launched a new Resident Assistance Unit (RAU) that will provide support and services to residents following structure fires and other similar emergencies.The RAU will consist of two code enforcement inspectors who will work under the direction of the Fire Prevention Division and be responsible for immediate response to all structure fires in the city. These individuals will also assist in incidents involving residents being displaced from their homes.

Courtesy Photo

Chelsea Firefighter Felix Vega on the left, Lieutenant Nicholas Quatieri on the right.

By establishing this unit, the Chelsea Fire Department hopes to improve community safety, build relationships with residents, and assist them with returning to their homes as quickly as possible following an emergency.

“Our goal will be to keep residents in their homes or apartments whenever possible,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “When this is impossible, this new unit can provide guidance and direct support as needed.”

The RAU will work closely with the Inspectional Services Department and property owners to support residents in navigating the process following a structure fire. They will follow a step-by-step approach of conducting a complete inspection of the property alongside Inspectional Services, report the status of all utilities and a summary of damage to property owners, and assist in finding temporary housing for displaced residents.

For questions about the RAU unit, please contact Chelsea Fire Department Chief John Quatieri at (617) 466-4600.