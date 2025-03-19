Jeffrey Bowen Does it Again!

Special to the Record

Chelsea By The Sea has a record sale price of $937,000 for an Admirals Hill townhouse.

Real estate agent Jeffrey Bowen has always been one of Chelsea’s biggest boosters when it comes to promoting all the City has to offer.

A fixture at community events known for his generosity to local groups, Bowen is celebrating a personal and citywide milestone in his profession with the sale of a townhouse on Admirals Hill for the record price of $937,000.

“I’m very excited to be part of the continuing resurgence of the Chelsea real estate market,” said Bowen humbly. “They call Admirals Hill the hidden jewel of Boston/Chelsea, and I certainly agree that it’s a wonderful neighborhood. It’s a gated and secure community on the waterfront with parks, trees, tennis courts, pools, manicured lawns, lush trees, sunlight, and beautiful views of the Boston city skyline.”

Never one to rest on his professional accolades, Bowen is taking another step in advancing Chelsea with the undertaking of a major documentary about the city’s past, present, and future. Bowen encourages local filmmakers and historians to contact him about contributing to the project.

Knowing Bowen’s flair for the dramatic and attention to detail, the documentary will be a top-notch, original film that will make Chelsea proud.