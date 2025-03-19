Garcia Welcomes Early College Students to the State House

Special to the Record

Representative Garcia and BHCC Early College Program students and teachers in the House of Representatives chamber at the State House.

State House.

A group of Chelsea High School students currently enrolled in the Early College Program at Bunker Hill Community College visited State Representative Judith García at the State House last week during their Advocacy Day.

During their visit, students thanked Representative Garcia for her support of much needed funding and shared powerful personal stories about how the Early College Program has transformed their academic experiences, providing them with the skills, confidence, and college credits needed to jumpstart their futures. Many expressed how the program has not only made higher education more accessible and affordable but has also empowered them to excel as scholars and leaders in their community.

Representative García welcomed the students and reflected on the transformative impact of early college opportunities. As a former participant in the Early College Program at Chelsea High School, she spoke about how the experience helped shape her academic and professional journey.

“Being part of the Early College Program when I was a student at Chelsea High School was instrumental to my success,” said Rep. García. “It allowed me to save money on college tuition and gave me a head start on my career. Seeing these students take advantage of this opportunity makes me incredibly proud.”

The visit underscored the importance of continued investment in early college initiatives, ensuring that more students—regardless of background—can benefit from the life-changing opportunities these programs provide.