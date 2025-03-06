News Chelsea Black Community Holds Chelsea Trailblazer Community Celebration by Record Staff • March 6, 2025 • 0 Comments The officers and board members of Chelsea Black Community (CBC) are pictured at the Black History Month Celebration honoring the 2025 Chelsea Trailblazers. Shown are Front row, from left, Beverly Martin Ross, Eula Balloon, and Chelsea Trailblazer Marcus Queen. Middle row, from left, Nicole McKoy, Marcy Smith, Claudia Dias, and Deborah Washington. Back row, from left, Tina Torres, Vice President Dakeya Christmas, Loira Moore, President Joan Cromwell, Sharon Caulfield, and John Martin.