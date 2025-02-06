CHS Sports

CHS girls track defeats two foes

The Chelsea High girls indoor track and field team earned a pair of victories last Monday night over Greater Boston League rivals Everett (58-21) and Lynn Classical (70-10) in a tri-meet at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

In the portion of the meet with Everett, Lily Serrano won the 55m dash with a sprint of 8.04 and the high jump with a leap of 4’-2”. Lilly also took second in the 300m to score 13 points.

Sophomore teammate Thania Simon was a double-winner, capturing the 300 meter dash in a time of 45.62 and the long jump with a leap of 15’-5.75”.

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Red Devils vs.Everett were: Katherine Benitez in the 600 with a clocking of 2:05.40; Hazel Hatleberg in the 1000 in a time oif 3:45.02; Kiara Ramirez-Villata in the shot-put with a throw of 32’-2.5”; Lauren Nadow in the 55m hurdles in 10.92; and Perez Aly in the two-mile in 16:30.65.

Adding three points with a second-place performance vs. Everett was Mari Sola-Hernandez in the mile.

Contributing single points to the winning effort vs. Everett with third-place finishes were Angely Mejia-Martinez in the mile and Briana Campos in the 1000m.

Additional Lady Red Devils who got on the scoresheet vs. Lynn Classical were: Liani Romero in the 55m dash; Ashly Damas Ruiz in the 300m; Ashley Romero Celaya in the 600; and Dieunie Cademus in the shot.

The Lady Red Devils, who finished their dual-meet season with a 4-3 record, were scheduled to compete this past Monday at the Reggie in the GBL Championship Meet vs. all seven of their GBL rivals.

CHS boys top Classical, edged by Everett

The Chelsea High boys indoor track and field team handily defeated Lynn Classical (64-14), but was edged by the narrowest of margins, 46-44, by Everett in a tri-meet among the Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals last Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Leading the way for the Red Devils In the contest with Everett was senior Ariel Chacon Aracena, who captured first place in two events, the high jump with a leap of 5’-0” and the shot-put with a throw of 48’-11.85”.

Two other Chelsea boys also won their events vs. the Crimson Tide: Hector Guzman in the 600 meter dash in a clocking of 1:312.26 and Carlos Perez-Acosta in the 1000m with a time of 3:01.34 in which Carlos edged Red Devil teammate Bryan Amaya-Yanes by just 0.16 of a second.

The CHS 4 x 400 relay quartet of Amaya-Yanes, Guzman, Perez-Acosta, and Ivan Irias also earned five points for the Chelsea side of the scoresheet, handily defeating their Crimson Tide counterparts by more than 23 seconds with a clocking of 3:46.43.

Sherwin Kim scored six points on the day with a pair of second-place performances in the 600m dash and the 55m hurdles.

Kyle Leong contributed five points to the Chelsea cause with a second in the mile, a third in the two-mile, and a third in the long jump.

Joao Cassim tallied four points for the Devils with a second in the 300m dash and a third in the 55m dash.

Adoni Alvarez-Umana scored a point with a third place effort in the shot-put.

Additional Red Devils who scored points in the win over Classical were: Juan Portillo in the 300m dash; Eric Anderson in the 600m; Ivan Irias in the mile; and Kevin Romero-Molina in the shot-put.

The Red Devils were scheduled to compete in the GBL League Meet that was held this [ast Monday at the Reggie.

CHS boys host Classical tonight The Chelsea High boys basketball team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) for Lynn Classical this evening (Thursday) at the Chelsea High gym. The opening tip is set for 6:00. The Red Devils are coming off a 62-59 victory last Friday against non-league opponent Boston Tech. Chelsea will be looking to knock off the visiting Rams, who are in first-place in the GBL.