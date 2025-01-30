City Looks to Move Forward with Study for Community Center

By Adam Swift

One item that has been big on the wishlist of many city councilors and Chelsea residents going back many years has been the construction of a community center.

There is now some action being taken on the municipal level to some day make that wish a reality.

“For many years, this Council has shared the aspiration of providing our residents with a dedicated space for recreation, connection, and community building,” stated City Manager Fidel Maltez in a letter to the council. “I am pleased to present a Request for Proposal (RFP) developed by Charlie Giuffrida, our Director of Sports Tourism and Athletic Infrastructure, to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study for this project.”

The study will allow the city to carefully evaluate potential sites for a community center and identify the diverse needs and priorities of residents to ensure the final project will benefit the entire city, Maltez stated.

“Under the leadership of Mr. Giuffrida, this work will be thorough and deliberative,” stated Maltez. “We recognize that this effort may span several years, it is a necessary and thoughtful approach to ensure we create a space that meets the aspirations of our residents and enhances the quality of life for Chelsea for generations to come.”

The study is being funded in part through an earmark in the state budget secured by State Representative Judith Garcia and State Senator Sal DiDomenico, said Maltez.

“To fully fund this feasibility study, we will be approaching City Council with a $15,000 supplemental funding request using free cash,” stated the city manager.

The council will continue discussion of the funding request at a future subcommittee meeting.

District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero said the community center is something he has been advocating for for many years.

“I grew up in East Boston and they had a community center and it was very important to me,” said Recupero. “This city has not had a community center for many years.”

Recupero said a community center will have a positive effect on youth as well as grownups in the city.

District 1 Councillor Todd Taylor said a community center is one of the big ticket items he would like to see completed during his time on the council.