Chelsea Fire Department Launches Fire safety Education Program

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Fire Department has launched a Fire Safety Education Program aimed at educating the community on critical fire prevention and safety practices, including heating safety, cooking safety, and more. This initiative is designed to help residents and local organizations and their employees learn valuable skills to protect themselves, their families, and their homes and establishments from fire hazards.

As part of the program, residents and organizations are invited to schedule in-person visits from the Fire Prevention team or tours of Chelsea’s Central Fire Station. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with Chelsea’s dedicated firefighters, learn about the work of the Chelsea Fire Department, and receive personalized fire safety tips.

To arrange a visit or tour, please contact the Fire Safety Education Program team by emailing [email protected]. Lieutenant Omar Frometa and Firefighter Bryan Bermudez are overseeing the program and will coordinate all requests.

The Department encourages community groups, businesses, schools, and residents to take advantage of this opportunity to increase fire safety awareness and learn firsthand from Chelsea’s fire professionals.

For any questions or further details, please reach out to the Fire Department by emailing [email protected].