10th Annual J. Barry Dwyer 5K Turkey Trot

November 28, 2024

Family members of the late J. Barry Dwyer were on hand for the 10th annual J. Barry Dwyer 5K Turkey Trot that was held at Chelsea Stadium and that ran through the streets of the city this past Saturday. In front are (l-r) grand-nephew Jaxon Upton, grand-niece Aubrey Upton, and grandson Lincoln Dwyer. Standing in the rear are (l-r): sister-in-law Ruth Dwyer, grandson Tennyson Dwyer, J. Barry's wife Mary Dwyer, Tom Upton, niece Aimee Upton, family friend Sabrina Gallucci, and daughter-in-law Stephanie Dwyer. J. Barry Dwyer was a legendary and beloved coach who led the Red Devils to five GBL cross-country championships in the 1970s, which included a 35-meet winning streak.