Youth Soccer Scrimmage Kicks off Revitalized Highland Park Project

Special to the Record City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening at the newly renovated Highland Park soccer field.

Courtesy Photo

State Representative Judith Garcia, City Manager Fidel Maltez, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero, and Emily Granoff, deputy director of housing and community development, at Tuesday night’s Highland Park ceremony.

The project was funded with ARPA federal Covid-relief funds and has been part of the city’s capital improvement plan.

City Manager Fidel Maltez welcomed residents who attended the ribbon cutting, and the field was put to good use with a scrimmage between players from the Matias Soccer School and Chelsea Youth Soccer. Officials thanked Juan Mejia, Director of the Matias Soccer School, and Orminson Medina, Director of the Chelsea Youth Soccer League, for everything they do for the city’s youth, and gave special thanks to the players and parents who provided an exciting game to highlight the night.

The renovation of the soccer field comes at a time when the city council and the administration have put a focus on improving youth sports opportunities in Chelsea.