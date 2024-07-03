NeighborHealth Celebrates Health Equity Leaders at Gala

Special to the Record

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), celebrated its first Art of Health Care fundraising gala since the organization’s rebrand and the first ever at the prestigious Museum of Fine Arts (MFA). The event which took place in Boston on June 12, drew nearly 800 attendees and featured the 2024 Health Equity Awards, recognizing six remarkable leaders for their tireless efforts in advancing health equity and improving lives in the communities served by NeighborHealth.

NeighborHealth President and CEO, Greg Wilmot, celebrates

Jack Cradock, President Emeritus of NeighborHealth, as Health Equity Trailblazer for his longtime advocacy of community-based health systems.

“The Art of Health Care gala provided an incredible platform to honor changemakers who have dedicated their careers to breaking down barriers to care for our most vulnerable populations,” said Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of NeighborHealth. “From the iconic halls of the MFA, we celebrated leaders who deeply understand the power of social determinants in driving health outcomes and have made addressing them a cornerstone of their work.”

The 2024 Health Equity Awards recipients included:

• Dr. Thea L. James, MD, MBA, Vice President of Mission at Boston Medical Center, recognized as Health Equity Champion for her leadership in dismantling medical mistrust in Boston’s Black community.

• Alberto Vasallo, III, CEO and President of El Mundo Boston, honored as Health Equity Champion for his commitment to using media for good to reduce health disparities in Boston’s Latinx community.

• Dr. Gerald Hass, MD, Co-Founder of South End Community Health Center, celebrated as Health Equity Trailblazer for co-founding the center with his partner Mel Scovell over 50 years ago.

• Jack Cradock, President Emeritus of NeighborHealth, recognized as Health Equity Trailblazer for being an early and passionate advocate of community-based health systems in Massachusetts.

• Rita Sorrento, Chair of NeighborHealth’s Board of Directors, honored as Health Equity Trailblazer for her longtime healthcare, education, and community advocacy.

• Seae Ventures, LLC, an investment firm focused on early-stage healthcare technology and services companies, recognized as Health Equity Partner for uplifting talented entrepreneurs committed to tackling health and social challenges.

The event included musical entertainment featuring John Violinist and ZUMIX’s Rhythm of Ghana and Boston’s own Kotoko Brass!, as well as welcoming remarks by NeighborHealth’s Greg Wilmot. The event closed with touring of the MFA’s Hallyu! The Korean Wave and Art of the Americas exhibits.

Funds raised from the Art of Health Care gala will support numerous NeighborHealth programs dedicated to eliminating barriers to care, including coordinated health and wellness services to children with developmental and cognitive disabilities, supporting older adults to age in place, and lifestyle change and physical fitness promotion through programs like Let’s Get Movin.

For those who were unable to attend but would still like to support NeighborHealth’s mission, donations can be made at www.neighborhealth.com.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, NeighborHealth joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods.

NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other health care providers in our state. In addition to primary and specialty care, NeighborHealth operates Massachusetts’ only satellite Emergency Department, which is the fourth busiest ED in Boston and is co-located with advanced radiology, including CT scan services, same-day Behavioral Health Urgent Care and an integrated pharmacy. Today, NeighborHealth remains dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals both in and out of the exam room by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.