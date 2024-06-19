Over Two Dozen Residents Displaced by Marlboro Street Fire

Nearly 30 people were displaced by fire at a triple decker on Marlboro Street last Friday afternoon. The city’s 911 center started getting calls reporting a building fire on Marlboro Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, according to Fire Chief John Quatieri.

The first arriving fire department units reported heavy fire on the third floor of a six-unit residential building at 18 Marlboro St.

“Crews were able to safely evacuate all of the occupants and worked to get a hoseline in place to contain the fire,” stated the fire chief. “The fire spread to additional rooms on floor three and into the roof area prompting the Deputy Chief to strike a second alarm for additional help. Fire crews did an outstanding job to limit the fire spread and to evacuate all of the residents safely.” Several pets were unaccounted for but later located by fire crews. The animals were not injured and were reunited with their owners.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Quatieri. “Approximately 25-30 residents were displaced by this fire but through the efforts of our Emergency Management team, all occupants were relocated to hotels until other housing arrangements can be made,” he said. “We are fortunate here in Chelsea to have an amazing support network from City Hall and local organizations who quickly mobilized to help these displaced families.”